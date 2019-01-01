Djenepo: Hasenhuttl compares ‘phenomenal’ Southampton winger to Mane

The Saints boss has lauded the potential of the Mali international, who has hit the ground running since arriving at St Mary's Stadium

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes summer recruit Moussa Djenepo has the 'qualities' of star Sadio Mane.

The 21-year-old joined St Mary's Stadium outfit in June from Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege and has been impressive since his arrival.

The Mali international, who has played two Premier League games for the Saints, opened his goal account in their 2-0 victory over and Hove Albion last weekend.

Hasenhuttl has lauded the potential of Djenepo and likened him to their former player and international Mane, who scored 21 league goals during his two-year stay at St Mary's Stadium before departing for Anfield in 2016.

“He has a few qualities we saw when Sadio was here at Southampton. He is very quick and his movements are phenomenal,” Hasenhuttl said as reported by BBC.

“He was immediately welcomed in this team because he is always happy. The players like him. He helps them with scoring goals, win balls and dribbling is his biggest quality.

“He must still learn a few things but the good thing is that I see the willingness to do this. He likes to learn."

The Malian, who played predominantly as a winger for Standard Liege, where he scored 11 goals in 38 games last season, has also been deployed to the midfield position since joining the Saints.

"He first played as a winger and now he plays number 10, so he showed he can play more positions - that’s always important in my philosophy because we are very flexible in our shape," the Southampton boss added.

Djenepo will hope to impress once again when Southampton play host to on Saturday.