Kop idol's Fener fix! Interim boss Kuyt plots shock European ambush on beloved Reds

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Fenerbahce interim manager Dirk Kuyt is relishing a special Champions League reunion when his side host his former club Liverpool at Kadikoy. The Dutch icon urged the Turkish giants to channel their passion and fan support to turn their season around.

Advertisement

Kuyt takes interim charge for blockbuster European night

Former Liverpool fan favourite Dirk Kuyt will lead Fenerbahce as interim head coach for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against the Reds at the Chobani Stadium. Kuyt stepped into the lead role following the resignation of Ismail Kartal earlier this week.

The Turkish giants host Andoni Iraola's side seeking to snap a difficult run after back-to-back Super Lig defeats and taking just one point from their opening three European fixtures.

Conversely, Liverpool travel to Istanbul boasting a perfect record of three wins from three in this term's Champions League phase.

Ex-Red relishes special reunion on European stage

Speaking ahead of the emotional encounter, Kuyt acknowledged the unique personal significance of managing against his former club. "Going to the Champions League after 18 years was very important for Fenerbahce. When you reach that level, you know you'll be playing against very impressive teams," Kuyt stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I was very excited after the draw. It was very clear that it would be a very special situation. Tomorrow will be very important for me, but right now the club is what matters."

Related Topics

Next matches FB Champions League 12:45 LIV

"Tomorrow is a great opportunity for us to show ourselves. It's also a great opportunity for me, playing against two teams that are very important to me," the Dutchman added.

Kuyt calls for passion and relies on Kadikoy support

Kuyt rejected any suggestion of preferring an away tie, insisting the fiery Kadikoy atmosphere will act as Fenerbahce's primary weapon. "No. I want to see Liverpool in Kadikoy. It's a huge opportunity for Fenerbahce, for the players. We have a very good plan, and we must believe in this plan," Kuyt declared.

Advertisement

"If we can put it into practice with passion and energy... Our fans will be behind us, and that will be our biggest advantage."

"No one who loves Fenerbahce is happy with the current situation, but tomorrow is a huge opportunity. We have players who have won the Champions League and the World Cup," he noted.

Advertisement

Interim boss remains focused solely on pitch success

Addressing his managerial status, Kuyt clarified that his mandate from the board covers immediate fixtures while expressed full trust in the club hierarchy. "The club asked me to be in charge for the Goztepe and Liverpool matches. I hope tomorrow evening will be a successful one," Kuyt explained.

"I have great confidence in our president. Whatever decision he makes, I'm sure it will be a good one. I don't get involved in these kinds of discussions about coaches."

Advertisement

"Right now, I want to focus on tomorrow's match," Kuyt concluded ahead of his European managerial debut.