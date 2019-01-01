Diego Maradona hospitalised but 'out of danger' after suffering stomach bleeding

The 58-year-old returned to his native Argentina for a routine medical check when doctors discovered the problem

Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital on Friday after being diagnosed internal stomach bleeding, although the issue is reportedly minor and not a threat to the former Argentina star's health.

The former World Cup winner had returned to Buenos Ares for a routine check-up at the Clinica Olivos, when doctors detected the issue.

Sources from Maradona's family, however, later revealed to Reuters that the problem "was not serious" and that the Dorados coach was "out of danger".

Further tests were carried out on Diego, who will remain in hospital for observation.

This is not the first time Maradona's health has been a cause for concern. Last summer he required medical after Argentina's 2-1 victory against Nigeria in the World Cup after suffering a drop in blood pressure.

He has also used a walking stick for most of this season due to arthritis in both knees.

Maradona has in the past suffered from drug and alchohol addictions and in March 2005 underwent gastric bypass surgery to resolve his obesity problem.

The 58-year-old's latest health concern means he will miss Dorados' next match, which takes place tomorrow against Celaya on Sunday.

🚨MARADONA INTERNADO. Le descubrieron un sangrado estomacal y será sometido a una endoscopia en la clínica Olivos. Se estaba haciendo un chequeo para volver a Mexico. Está con @gianmaradona, @JanitaMaradona y @DiegoMaradonaJr. — JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) January 4, 2019

The news also comes just hours after his agent Matias Morla took to Twitter to confirm that Maradona would be remaining with the Mexican second-tier side next season.

"Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season," Morla wrote on Twitter.

The lawyer also clarified that Diego would join up with Dorados following his medical treatments on Friday, ahead of the coming season.

It remains to be seen, however, when or if the coach will be able to resume his coaching duties following this latest medical setback.

Maradona is still considered one of the greatest players ever and inspired Argentina's victory at the 1986 World Cup.

His playing career, which lasted nearly 20 years, saw him play for sides including Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.