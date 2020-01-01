Diego Maradona dies at 60 following heart attack

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

More teams

Maradona was subsequently released from hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona began his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to be considered one of the greatest players ever to step onto a football field.

The diminutive left-footed forward went on to represent Boca Juniors, , , and Newell's Old Boys as a player, and the likes of Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the national team later as a coach.

Article continues below

It was with the Albiceleste, though, that his name was immortalised.

Diego was instrumental in taking Argentina to their second World Cup triumph in 1986, captaining the team that prevailed over West in the final under the stewardship of Carlos Bilardo.

More to Follow...