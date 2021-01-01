Diedhiou scores as Bristol City secure victory over Barkhuizen’s Preston North End

The Senegal international found the back of the back of the net while the South African forward was on parade for the Lilywhites

Famara Diedhiou scored while Tom Barkhuizen featured as secured a 2-0 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Robins came into the encounter on the back of their victory over Portsmouth in the and continued their impressive performance at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City clinched their 11th win of the season in the encounter to condemn the Lilywhites to their third consecutive defeat.

Barkhuizen made his 17th league start for Preston North End this season but could not help Alex Neil’s men avoid defeat.

international Diedhiou played a vital role in his side’s victory, scoring his fourth Championship goal of the campaign.

Diedhiou opened the scoring for the Ashton Gate outfit as early as the eighth minute after receiving a timely assist from Tommy Rowe.

Bristol City continued their domination in the encounter and were rewarded for their efforts when Zak Vyner doubled their lead in the 77th minute.

Diedhiou featured for 79 minutes in his 24th appearance for the Robins across all competitions this season before he was replaced by Nahki Wells.

The 28-year-old has been delivering impressive performances for Bristol since teaming up with the side in the summer of 2017, having scored 41 league goals in 132 games for the club so far.

Barkhuizen, meanwhile, played for 67 minutes, had 67 touches on the ball and accomplished a 69 percent successful pass rate but could not help Preston avoid their 12th loss of the season.

The South African has been delivering fine displays this season, having scored six goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

With the victory, Bristol City moved to ninth spot on the Championship table after gathering 36 points from 23 games.

Preston North End, meanwhile, dropped to 13th place on the table after their inability to add to their 32 points.

Diedhiou will hope to continue his impressive performances for Bristol in their next outing against .

Barkhuizen will be expected to help Preston North End return to winning ways when they take on on January 20.