Diallo offered Man Utd exit advice by Ivory Coast boss ahead of summer transfer deadline

Patrice Beaumelle is eager to see the promising forward get regular game time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022

Amad Diallo has been advised to seek a loan move away from Manchester United, with Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle eager to see the 19-year-old get minutes ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Elephants will be in continental action in January 2022, with there a number of European-based players set to play a prominent role in their plans.

Diallo will make the cut if fit, but he could be short on match sharpness if he sticks around at Old Trafford and plays a bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Premier League heavyweights.

What has been said?

The talented teenager has seen a loan switch mooted and Beaumelle would like to see Diallo push a deal through, telling BBC Sport: "We are four or five months before Afcon and I would love him to play more games.

"When you have talent like Amad Diallo has, he needs to show it and to improve on the field.

"I think that if he is not playing too much for Manchester United for now it is better to go on loan to show he deserves to be in the line-up or to play more for Manchester United."

Beaumelle added, with Eric Bailly another Ivorian on the Red Devils' books that could struggle for game time in 2021-22: "Of course I would like them to play more games but to play at Manchester United is not easy.

"Like other players, like Serge Aurier at Tottenham etc etc. But I call them every week.

"To play for the country and with the orange jersey, for them it brings a lot of joy and happiness and it's very important. So I'm sure they will do the job."

Will Bailly be frozen out at Man Utd?

Diallo's club colleague and fellow countryman committed to a new contract with United in April.

He has, however, seen the Red Devils snap up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid since then, with the World Cup winner dropped into a centre-half talent pool alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Bailly was already struggling for recognition before ranks were further bolstered, but he is determined to prove his worth and help chase down long-awaited major silverware in Manchester.

He told United's official website: "We have a very strong squad – we have brought in Varane, who has good experience and is a very good player. Ten years, I think he had in Spain, winning many trophies and that is very good for the mentality of the team.

"Varane has played a few games against United and many other English clubs and I know he is ready to give everything for the team.

Article continues below

"For me, this season, the first thing is to be injury-free, to train well and wait for my time.

"That’s my mentality. With the team, I hope we win many, many trophies. Last season, we played well and were second in the league and we lost in the final to Villarreal, but always, in football, you have another chance and I think this year is one for us to try to win many trophies."

Further reading