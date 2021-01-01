Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time

The WBC lightweight title will be at stake on Saturday night

Devin Haney will attempt to defend his WBC lightweight title and perfect professional boxing record on Saturday night against seasoned veteran Jorge Linares, who has more than double the fights of experience as the current title holder.

Linares has accused his younger opponent of overlooking him with potentially larger paydays looming ahead, but Haney has denied those claims.

The fighters will meet at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas with lightweight supremacy on the line.

Ahead of the fight, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, and more.

Fight Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares Date Saturday, May 29 Coverage starts 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Expected fight time 8:15 pm PT / 11:15 pm ET Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (U.S.), the fight can be streamed exclusively on DAZN.

Online stream DAZN

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: Tale of the tape

Name Devin Haney Nickname The Dream Date of Birth November 17, 1998 Nationality American Weight class/Style Lightweight Height 5-8 Wins 25 Losses 0 Draws 0

Haney earned the WBC lightweight title by defeating Xolisani Ndongeni in 2019 and has since held off a series of other competitors to maintain the throne for more than two years.

Of his 25 career victories, 15 have been via KO.

Name Jorge Linares Nickname The Golden Boy Date of Birth August 22, 1985 Nationality Venezuelan Weight class/Style Lightweight Height 5-8 Wins 47 Losses 5 Draws 0

It's been more than a year since Linares last fought. He took down Carlos Morales through KO in that February 2020 clash and has since had to wait through the pandemic for his next big opportunity.

He has a golden chance to bolster his stock deep into his career by facing Haney, a competitor regarded as a fast-riser in the division.

What have Devin Haney & Jorge Linares said?

"He’s overlooking me because he’s already thinking of big fights with Teofimo [Lopez] and Ryan Garcia and the other guys, right?" said a confident Linares to BoxingScene.com. "But he made a big mistake. Sometimes you bite off more than you can chew and, in this case, you’re gonna see it Saturday night.”

Article continues below

Haney responded to Linares on DAZN by saying “[Linares] can say what he wants but we have to get in the ring and do it. I can say what I'd do to him and what he’d do to me, but unless we get in the ring it’s pointless to go back and forth.

“My main focus is Linares because those fights don’t happen without a win from beating Jorge Linares."

Who is on the Devin Haney & Jorge Linares undercard?