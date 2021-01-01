Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time
Devin Haney will attempt to defend his WBC lightweight title and perfect professional boxing record on Saturday night against seasoned veteran Jorge Linares, who has more than double the fights of experience as the current title holder.
Linares has accused his younger opponent of overlooking him with potentially larger paydays looming ahead, but Haney has denied those claims.
The fighters will meet at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas with lightweight supremacy on the line.
Ahead of the fight, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, and more.
|
Fight
|Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares
|
Date
|Saturday, May 29
|
Coverage starts
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|
Expected fight time
|8:15 pm PT / 11:15 pm ET
|
Venue
|Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (U.S.), the fight can be streamed exclusively on DAZN.
|Online stream
|DAZN
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: Tale of the tape
|Name
|Devin Haney
|Nickname
|The Dream
|Date of Birth
|November 17, 1998
|Nationality
|American
|Weight class/Style
|Lightweight
|Height
|5-8
|Wins
|25
|Losses
|0
|Draws
|0
Haney earned the WBC lightweight title by defeating Xolisani Ndongeni in 2019 and has since held off a series of other competitors to maintain the throne for more than two years.
Of his 25 career victories, 15 have been via KO.
|Name
|Jorge Linares
|Nickname
|The Golden Boy
|Date of Birth
|August 22, 1985
|Nationality
|Venezuelan
|Weight class/Style
|Lightweight
|Height
|5-8
|Wins
|47
|Losses
|5
|Draws
|0
It's been more than a year since Linares last fought. He took down Carlos Morales through KO in that February 2020 clash and has since had to wait through the pandemic for his next big opportunity.
He has a golden chance to bolster his stock deep into his career by facing Haney, a competitor regarded as a fast-riser in the division.
What have Devin Haney & Jorge Linares said?
"He’s overlooking me because he’s already thinking of big fights with Teofimo [Lopez] and Ryan Garcia and the other guys, right?" said a confident Linares to BoxingScene.com. "But he made a big mistake. Sometimes you bite off more than you can chew and, in this case, you’re gonna see it Saturday night.”
Haney responded to Linares on DAZN by saying “[Linares] can say what he wants but we have to get in the ring and do it. I can say what I'd do to him and what he’d do to me, but unless we get in the ring it’s pointless to go back and forth.
“My main focus is Linares because those fights don’t happen without a win from beating Jorge Linares."
Who is on the Devin Haney & Jorge Linares undercard?
- Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez for Cameron’s WBC Women’s Junior Welterweight title
- Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr.; Middleweight
- Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile; IBF Junior Lightweight eliminator
- Khalil Coe vs. TBA; Light Heavyweight
- Reshat Mati vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarata; Welterweight
- Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel; Women's Featherweight
- Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs; Junior Middleweight