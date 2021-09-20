The forward came off the bench to assist and score to help his team claim a huge league win away from home

Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers has revealed how his shirt still smells like alcohol after angry PSV supporters reacted by splashing the beer on him in the wake of a 4-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

With Feyenoord already leading 2-0 courtesy of Jens Toornstra, who converted a Marcus Pedersen assist in the stroke of half-time before Luis Sinisterra teed Brian Linssen for an easy finish in the 71st minute, the West African came off the bench in the 83rd minute.

Two minutes later he set up Toornstra for his second goal, and then got his name on the score sheet in stoppage time after Luis Sinisterra picked out the 26-year-old in the danger zone and the attacker took his chance to score his first goal for the team.

PSV fans were unhappy with their team and what followed was a big beer shower from the angry supporters.

"My shirt still smells a bit like beer," the attacker told ESPN laughing as quoted by FR12.

"But that is part of it. That makes such matches special, that is why it lives. For me, it is a nice feeling when you score yourself.

"I would like to play as much as possible, but we have several good players and the trainer is the boss.

"You have to take the moments like today, then you have to show something. I did that, but it is only the first match in the Eredivisie."

The Belgium-born Nigeria international has further conceded the first half was tough and went on to underline the importance of sticking to coach Arne Slot's instructions.

"The first half was not easy. It went back and forth well," Dessers continued.

"In the second half, we held up well after the lead. After a while, you know that the spaces are getting bigger and that you are going to get chances. We finished them almost one hundred percent, that was great.

"I think it is good and that it works for the team. If you see how our captain Toornstra puts pressure on himself every time and runs out, tens of meters, then I think that speaks for the team and for how the trainer wants to play."

After Saturday's win, Feyenoord are fifth on the table with nine points from four matches, four points behind leaders Ajax, who have played a game more.