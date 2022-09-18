'I would die for Deschamps!' - France star Pavard says he owes manager for international success

France full-back Benjamin Pavard says that he would "die" for Didier Deschamps as he expressed his gratitude towards the national team coach.

Right-back has "close" relationship with coach

Pavard could be pivotal part of World Cup squad

Bayern Munich star in squad for Nations League clashes

WHAT HAPPENED? Pavard, 26, has been a regular for Les Bleus under Deschamps since he was handed his debut in 2017, back when he was still at Stuttgart. The right-back has progressed even further since joining Bayern Munich and has gone on to make 45 appearances for Deschamps' team.

WHAT THEY SAID: We are close. If there is something to say he will tell me," Pavard said to Telefoot. "He is an important person, he came to watch the matches when I was playing in Stuttgart when nobody was watching. I owe him a lot. I would die for him on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pavard is hoping to nail down the right-back spot in the France team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. However, he faces competition from Jules Kounde at Barcelona, while Deschamps has occasionally opted to use three centre-backs and left Pavard on the bench in recent matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD AND FRANCE? Pavard is included in the France team for the upcoming Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark.