France World Cup winner Desailly on Pogba: He's lazy, he cheats a little bit and doesn't help defensively

France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly has criticised Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, calling him "lazy" and questioning his defensive intensity.

His comments came after Pogba was among three Red Devils players dropped from the starting line-up on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Desailly acknowledged that Pogba could succeed in more advanced positions, but said there wasn't a place for him there in the Manchester United team right now.

What has been said?

"Quality-wise, you cannot compare Pogba to Fred or [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic," Desailly said on beIN SPORTS. "But he's lazy, he cheats a little bit and doesn't help with the midfield defensively.

"When he goes well, then he's fantastic. When he doesn't go well, offensively he hasn't gone to what everyone was expecting, and at the same time he will cheat a little bit and not drop back."

The bigger picture

Pogba was sacrificed in the starting line-up as Bruno Fernandes made his return from illness. Manager Ralf Rangnick also prefered Fred and McTominay in the deeper midfield positions.

There has long been a narrative that Pogba doesn't work hard enough, though part of that may be down to his silky style of play as he makes things appear effortless on the pitch even when playing well.

The midfielder has been a key creator for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season, amassing nine assists in just 16 appearances.

