Desabre: Wydad Casablanca recruit former Uganda coach

The 42-year-old Frenchman has reportedly signed for the giants after leaving Pyramids FC in Egypt

Former coach Sebastien Desabre has reportedly sealed a transfer move to handle .

The Moroccan outfit has been on the lookout for a new coach since they sacked Zoran Manojlovic on Wednesday.

A tweet by Arryadia TV has confirmed the appointment of Desabre, who led Uganda to the group stage of the 2019 finals held in .

Desabre was appointed the Cranes coach in 2017 and guided them back to the Afcon finals.

He had later left the Cranes after the Afcon campaign to join Egyptian side Pyramids FC where he was sacked last December after five months in charge.

He has also worked at Asec Mimosas in , 's Coton Sport Garoua, Tunisian side Esperance, Recreativo Libolo in Angola and 's JS Saoura.