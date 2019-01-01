Derby defeat consigns Guardiola to worst start to a season in managerial career

Defeat to Man Utd leaves City 14 points off the pace behind Liverpool and in need of an unprecedented feat to retain their title

Saturday's 2-1 defeat in the Manchester derby at the hands of United has seen Pep Guardiola set an unwelcome personal milestone.

's return of 32 points after 16 games is the worst start to a season for the Catalan in a stellar managerial career that has taken in spells at and before his move to .

The defeat sees the Blues end the day 14 points behind leaders , who cantered to a 3-0 victory away at Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

City could find themselves six points from second if can win against on Sunday afternoon. Leicester have won their last seven Premier League games, last losing to Liverpool on October 5.

The situation is much rosier in the dugout.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was never on the winning side away to Manchester City in his playing career, but has now overseen wins over both City and this week, with the Red Devils moving into fifth place as a result, albeit five points behind fourth-placed .

Solskjaer’s men were the first team to go up 2-0 in the first half an hour in a game at the Etihad Stadium since Liverpool in November 2015 when Marcus Rashford scored a penalty and Anthony Martial added the second.

They held on to win despite a nervy last ten minutes after Nicolas Otamendi scored. United have now taken a two-or-more goal lead into half time in 171 games in the Premier League, winning 168 of them, drawing three and losing none.

32 - This is Pep Guardiola’s worst points return after the first 16 matches of a top-flight season in his managerial career (32 pts). Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/Wvd8Uqzlzy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Conversely City have never won when trailing by more than two goals at the break in the competition, with this their 51st loss, with only one game drawn.

No club has ever trailed the leader by 14 points at any stage of the season and gone on to win the title. City will have to buck that trend if they are to seal a third straight title.

They can take heart in one statistic though: Liverpool are guaranteed to spend Christmas at the top of the tree, but are the only club to have been in first place on December 25 and go on to not win the title.

The Reds have done so three times; most recently last season, when City overcame them.