Deportivo Alaves chief lifts the lid on Waris' failed move from FC Porto

Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz talks about El Glorioso's inability to complete a deal for the striker on transfer deadline day

Deportivo president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz has revealed a "challenge with the signing process" hampered the acquisition of international Abdul Majeed Waris on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Frozen out of FC 's first team by coach Sergio Conceicao, the striker was widely rumoured to be on the verge of completing a short-term move to El Glorioso.

He was on the books of side FC on loan last season.

“We are happy with the squad that we have put together," Fernandez de Troconiz told Marca.

"The Waris deal was not a problem of salary but there was a challenge with the signing process and a deal could not materialise.

"There was a salary space available for us to make the deal happen.

“There have been players who pass medical examinations but then do not become Alaves players because there [are] problems in the process of signing.

"With Majeed Waris, what happened was that he was in Vitoria but he never signed a contract with us.”

Waris was also linked with a return to Nantes, and St. Etienne during the summer.

Article continues below

Last season, the 27-year-old made 33 Ligue 1 appearances, starting 25 of the matches and scoring five times.

He also netted twice in two matches in the French League Cup.

The Tamale-born player previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club , Trabzonspor in and French outfits Valenciennes and Lorient.

