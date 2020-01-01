'Denying Liverpool title would cause uproar' - Ince calls for Premier League season to be completed

The Reds are far ahead of their nearest rivals but could see their shot at a first title for 30 years scrubbed if they cannot complete their campaign

Paul Ince says that the Premier League cannot afford to void their current campaign, adding that denying a maiden title would spark "uproar" on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are 25 points ahead of nearest rivals at the summit of the top flight and look all but assured of a first league crown in three decades.

But as the suspension of football across the continent remains in effect amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, it remains up in the air as to when the domestic season may resume.

With Euro 2020 already pushed back a year to help facilitate UEFA in overseeing a return to action, much lies at stake for sides across Europe, including those still involved in the and Europa Leagues.

UEFA president Aleksander Cerefin has admitted that the governing body may be forced to scrub the campaign if they are unable to resume matches by the end of June but now former favourite Ince has stated that such a drastic action cannot be allowed to take place.

“It’s a tricky situation because you can’t please everyone," he was quoted in The Mirror. "Can you imagine 30 years of waiting to win the season and, when you’re on the brink, they end up making the season null and void?

"The uproar that would cause in Liverpool. Would we rather upset one team to make everyone else happy or give it to Liverpool? We have to complete the season whatever happens and, if that’s in May or June, you’re only talking nine games.

“Whether it’s behind closed doors or not, that’s for others to decide but there’s too much on the line for everybody, not just Liverpool.

“Even relegation from the Premier League, it’s too close, so it’s crystal clear that we have to finish the season. We don’t know how long this is going to last for but making it null and void doesn’t make sense.”

When football eventually resumes, Liverpool will at least play without the added pressure of European commitments in what is expected to be a condensed schedule, following their Champions League exit at the hands of shortly before the suspension of the competition.