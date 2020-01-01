Dembele suffers injury setback as Barcelona star forced out of training

The France international was expected to return to action this month, but his spell on the sidelines could now be extended

Ousmane Dembele has suffered yet another injury setback at after being forced to leave a training session on Monday morning.

Dembele has only just returned to full training with the first team after recovering from a hamstring problem which has seen him miss a large portion of the 2019-20 campaign.

The issue has flared up on a number of occasions since his 2017 move to Camp Nou from , leading to question marks over his future at the club.

New Barca boss Quique Setien stated last week that Dembele could come back and be like a new signing for Barca, while also praising the "dedication" and "intensity" he has shown behind the scenes.

The 22-year-old missed Barca's 2-1 home win over on Sunday, which saw 17-year-old starlet Ansu Fati grab the headlines with a first-half brace.

Dembele's progress has stalled once again ahead of the Spanish champions' trip to in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Barca released an official statement on social media confirming he sustained a knock in training, which reads: "During this morning’s training session, Ousmane Dembele felt some discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue.

"He will continue with his rehabilitation."

Dembele has only featured in five Liga matches for Barca this season, scoring once.

With first-choice centre-forward Luis Suarez also out injured, Setien was tipped to add to his attacking ranks in the January transfer window, with Premier League duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Richarlison heavily linked with moves to Camp Nou.

Barca failed to land their primary targets, but did manage to agree deals for central midfielder Matheus Fernandes and Portuguese starlet Francisco Trincao.

The pair will remain at Palmeiras and Braga respectively until the end of the season before joining up with their new team-mates in Catalunya this summer.

For now, Setien will have to maximise the squad he has at his disposal, with three major trophies still up for grabs.

After their clash with Athletic, Barca will look ahead to a tough away fixture against Setien's former club on Sunday, which they must win to stay within touching distance of Liga leaders .