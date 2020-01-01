Delort’s double fires Montpellier to victory against Caen

The Algeria international scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season to help the Paillade ease past the Vikings

Andy Delort scored twice as secured an emphatic 5-0 victory against in Sunday’s French Cup tie.

The 28-year-old striker delivered a spectacular display in his 23rd appearance this season, helping the Paillade triumph over the Vikings.

Michel Der Zakarian’s men raced into the lead through efforts from Teji Savanier and Gaetan Laborde before the international made it three in the 40th minute for his ninth goal this campaign.

Moments before the half-time break, the Vikings were reduced to 10 men after Jessy Pi received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

In the 59th minute, Florent Mollet compounded the woes of their visitors, scoring the fourth goal for the Paillade before Delort completed the rout five minutes later.

The former striker, who now has 10 goals in all competitions this season, will hope to continue his impressive form when Montpellier take on in a game on January 25.