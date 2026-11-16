'It's a massive win' - Declan Rice hails 10-man England for surviving Elliot Anderson red card to snap Spain's 43-game unbeaten run in Madrid

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England midfielder Declan Rice has insisted the Three Lions were always confident of victory after holding on with 10 men to beat Spain 3-2 in Madrid on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel's side overcame Elliot Anderson's second-half dismissal at the Metropolitano to end the hosts' 43-match unbeaten streak and top Nations League Group A3.

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Visitors survive dramatic second-half dismissal

Rice and his team-mates delivered arguably the finest display of Tuchel's reign as Harry Kane's 15th international goal of 2026 opened the scoring before half-time. Quickfire strikes from Ezri Konsa and Ben White early in the second half stretched the lead to three. However, a slip-up from Jarell Quansah forced Anderson into a last-man foul on Lamine Yamal.

Midfielder praises squad's unwavering belief

Following the midfielder's dismissal, Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting spot-kick before Yamal set up Nico Williams to reduce the deficit to a single goal and spark a tense finale. Goalkeeper James Trafford produced a series of fine saves in the closing stages to preserve the advantage until the final whistle.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Rice revealed his team never doubted themselves: "We knew we were going to beat them. The message from the manager after the Croatia game has been so positive.

"The first 10 minutes were the best we've played. Overall, 10 men for half an hour, winning 3-2 against a team unbeaten in 43 is massive.

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"Argentina that day [at the World Cup] wasn't meant to be. That's football. When they [Spain] got a second, maybe it could have gone another way.

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"It's a massive win. Massive."

Historic away streak reaches ten

Triumph in the Spanish capital saw the Three Lions record a 10th consecutive away win across all competitions, marking the first time in the nation's history they have achieved a 10-match winning sequence on their travels.

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Furthermore, England's last two away meetings with La Roja have both ended in 3-2 victories, following their previous success in October 2018. That milestone makes England the first visiting nation to claim back-to-back wins in Spain since Yugoslavia managed three in a row in September 1988.

Group winners await knockout draw

Sealing top spot in Group A3 ensures Tuchel's men will enter the Nations League quarter-final draw as a seeded nation alongside the tournament's other section winners. Surviving a ferocious late onslaught in Madrid will also bolster the squad's mentality following their painful World Cup exit against Argentina earlier this year. However, the coaching staff must plan without the suspended Anderson when the knockout stage begins.