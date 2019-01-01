De Jong and Fabinho inspiring Lallana's transition into a defensive midfielder

The England international has transitioned to a deeper role with Liverpool as he looks to re-establish himself under Jurgen Klopp

Adam Lallana says that he has looked to Frenkie de Jong and Fabinho for inspiration as he undergoes a transformation into a deep-lying midfielder.

The 31-year-old has transitioned into a deeper role this season, with boss Jurgen Klopp half-joking that the English international could turn into the club's Jorginho.

Although that transition has not happened yet, with Fabinho enjoying a spectacular start to the season, Lallana has said he is enjoying the move after trying his hand at the role in pre-season .

The former midfielder, who has always featured as either a No.8 or a No.10, has made just one Premier League appearance this season, coming on in the waning moments of a victory over .

And while he is still waiting for his chance, Lallana says he is happy to contribute when called upon thanks to lessons learned while watching Fabinho and De Jong.

“You get a couple of the lads joking about it, but that shows that you play that role quite well,” he told The Times .

“I’m still waiting to get a chance there. That may, or may not, come, but it definitely interests me.

“I find it very stimulating because I get more of the ball than I have ever had in my career before. Sometimes as a No. 8 you are making decoy runs, or you are offering and you don’t get the ball.

“I have not gone into it too deeply. Jordan [Henderson] told me I need to watch [ ’s] Frenkie de Jong. The way he plays it, he kind of dribbles a little bit more than other sixes would, which obviously brings a bit of risk but that is in my game.

“I do watch the six more so now than what the eight does because I know that reasonably well. What are their movements like?

"I’ve found myself focusing on Fabinho a little bit in our first games and he has played it outstandingly well.”

Liverpool have won all four of their opening Premier League matches as they sit atop the league heading out of the first international break of the campaign.

Next up for the Reds is a match against Newcastle at Anfield before they begin their defence with a visit to .