'De Gea's the goalkeeper GOAT!' - Man Utd fans heap praise on No.1 after stunning Spurs shutout
David de Gea put in an inspired performance on Sunday to lead Manchester United to a clean sheet and vital victory over Tottenham - and he had the Red Devils faithful falling over themselves to pay tribute.
United took all three points in a tense top-six clash, with the only goal coming before half-time.
Marcus Rashford took full advantage of a terrific Paul Pogba pass and converted past Hugo Lloris to make it 1-0, a strike which proved the only goal of the game at Wembley.
At the other end, however, De Gea had to be at his very best as Spain's No. 1 was bombarded throughout the game by Spurs.
No fewer than 11 shots on target were repelled by the goalkeeper, whose heroics helped United move level with Arsenal in fifth place and keep up their brilliant start to life under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It was the most shots De Gea has stopped in a top-flight league match without conceding.
And he took all the plaudits from observers for his latest match-winning display in a United shirt.
RT if you believe De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the World 🌍 🧤 pic.twitter.com/2VFd0GHKKP — THE POWER MUFC 🇾🇪 (@EamonnPower23) 13 de enero de 2019
The £18.9 million United spent on De Gea. Well worth it. #mufc pic.twitter.com/r7mq9ntt5f — Aditya Rathod (@aditya_reds) 13 de enero de 2019
How the Man Utd players greet David De Gea every training session pic.twitter.com/4BG8xVoNHx — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) 13 de enero de 2019
It wouldn’t take much for me to tattoo @D_DeGea’s beautiful face on my body right now… 🔥🔥🔥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/w8wC35jCQ9 — Corey Andress (@EACoreySA) 13 de enero de 2019
David De Gea that was brilliant 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y1kXcUt10O — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) 13 de enero de 2019
De Gea my goat — Santan (@Santandave1) 13 de enero de 2019
Goal - DE GEA
Assist - DE GEA
Joke! Only thing he's not done so far though 😉#TOTMUN #FPL pic.twitter.com/9TVs3Ui5pJ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) 13 de enero de 2019
David De Gea’s legs could save the UK from Brexit. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 13 de enero de 2019
De Gea’s been better with his feet today than every Arsenal outfield player combined yesterday. #THFCvMUFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 13 de enero de 2019
Where would we be without @D_DeGea 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @ManUtd— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 13, 2019
Cracking game of football. Big win for @ManUtd and the difference in them post Mourinho says much. Having said that @SpursOfficial were terrific in the 2nd half and but for Spiderman in goal could well have won. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2019
I did a #DeGea edit and he saved it. pic.twitter.com/rUKbbOpN5O — Emilio Sansolini (@EmilioSansolini) January 13, 2019