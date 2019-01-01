De Gea still one of the best and wouldn't be questioned at a 'smaller' club - Matic

The Manchester United goalkeeper has come in for criticism after making a series of errors, but his team-mates retain complete faith in his ability

David de Gea remains “one of the best goalkeepers in the world”, according to team-mate Nemanja Matic, and would not be facing as much criticism were he at a “smaller” club.

Questions are being asked of a man who has been untouchable for a number of years at Old Trafford.

Having been a model of consistency for the Red Devils, the international has established a global standing at the very top of the game.

De Gea has, however, made a series of uncharacteristic errors over recent weeks amid a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding his future as his current contract runs down.

He is able to call upon the backing of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, along with United legend Peter Schmeichel, and Matic insists that support stretches to those in the Red Devils squad.

"Players make mistakes in every game and when a goalkeeper makes a mistake everyone sees that," Matic told Sky Sports.

"When you are one of the best goalkeepers in the world people talk so much about his mistakes.

"When a goalkeeper at a 'smaller' club makes a mistake, its spoken about for one or two days, but one of De Gea's mistakes is being spoken about for seven days.

"I'm very confident that this mistake won't affect his career. He doesn't read newspapers. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and will be for years to come. I am very happy to have him in the team.

"He is a great guy, a great goalkeeper, and is probably the best player at United over the last four or five years. He is very focused on his job and is a good character. It's good to have people like him in the dressing room."

De Gea will be back between the sticks when United take in a trip to Huddersfield on Sunday.

That contest is a must-win for the Red Devils, with Matic conceding that Solskjaer’s side appear destined to end the Premier League campaign outside of the top four.

He added on a side that sit sixth at present: "We have to be focused on our games and not to think about and .

Article continues below

"We know that the chances are very small, but we have to go until the end.

"We have two more games to play and hopefully we can take six points and wait and see what Arsenal and Chelsea get in their last two games.

"You have to be focused and forget the last games, when you win or lose. You have to be focused for the next challenge."