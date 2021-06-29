De Bruyne & Hazard likely to miss Belgium's quarter-final clash with Italy, confirms Martinez

The Red Devils boss admits it will be "very difficult" for a prized duo to return to full fitness in time for their next Euro 2020 outing

Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are likely to miss Belgium's quarter-final clash with Italy.

Hazard and De Bruyne both limped out of Belgium's 1-0 victory against Portugal in the European Championship round of 16, leaving Martinez sweating on their fitness for the next stage.

The Red Devils boss has now revealed that neither man has sustained a serious injury, but he is pessimistic about their chances of returning to action in time for the clash with Italy on Friday.

What's been said?

"The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage," Martinez said during his latest press conference.

"But we are running up against time and it is very difficult to see them fully fit. So, we have to take it day by day to try and get them fit.

"We were all a bit concerned before we got the news from the scans and it was a relief to all that we can now work on trying to get them fit again."

Belgium dealt major blow

Real Madrid star Hazard will be a big loss for Belgium in the last eight after featuring in all four of their games at Euro 2020 so far, but he has pledged to remain a part of the camp and continue to do whatever he can to support the team as captain.

Thorgan Hazard could now be moved forward to cover for his brother on the left-wing, and Martinez also has Yannick Carrasco to call upon, but De Bruyne will be far harder to replace.

Article continues below

The Manchester City midfielder has one goal and two assists to his name from his first three outings at the Euros, and has arguably been one of the best players at the tournament.

His absence will leave a creative hole in Belgium's starting XI as they try to break down a well organised Italian defence, but Leander Dendoncker could step in again, with the Wolves star having impressed in their opening 3-0 group stage win against Russia.

Who could Belgium play in the semi-finals?

If Belgium can get past Italy, they will be rewarded with a semi-final tie against either Spain or Switzerland, who produced the shock of the tournament so far by beating world champions France on penalties in the round of 16.

Further reading