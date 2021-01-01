David Accam: Ghana winger joins Swedish side Hammarby from MLS outfit Nashville

The 30-year-old has made a return to Sweden for the first time since 2015

Ghana international David Accam has sealed a transfer to Swedish elite division side Hammarby, the club has announced.

The attacker joins Bajen on a season-long loan deal from Major Soccer League side Nashville, with the option of a one-year extension at the end of the initial period.

The switch marks his return to Sweden for the first time since 2015 when he left Helsingborgs for MLS fold Chicago Fire.

"David Accam returns to Swedish football after six years in MLS," Hammarby have announced on their official website.

"Hammarby have agreed with Accam's current club Nashville SC and MLS on a loan for the 2021 season, with an option for another year.

"With the loan of David Accam, Hammarby strengthens in the offensive line, and then mainly the wide position where the 30-year-old Ghanaian usually plays."

Accam is hoping to revive his career with the new move, having struggled with injuries and for form and playing time since swapping Chicago Fire for Philadelphia Union in 2018.

"When David reaches his highest level, he is a top player with extreme excellence in the form of his speed and goal danger," Hammarby director of football Jesper Jansson said of their latest signing.

"David contacted me last autumn and wanted to make a restart in Europe after six seasons in MLS.

"Having the opportunity to bring in a quality player like David under the conditions we have agreed with Nashville, MLS and David feels fantastic.

"The arrangement with loans and option solution is based on David wanting to build himself in a new and safe environment.

"Hammarby takes no risk in this, but only has the opportunity to bring in additional leaders to an already very good squad."

Accam made his career breakthrough in Sweden, playing for Ostersunds and Helsingborgs.

"I know David very well both as a player and as a person, and if we can lift him to the level he has in him, we get a quality player who will contribute a lot both on the field and in the group," Jansson added.

"We believe that he can add another dimension to our offensive game, and we are convinced that he will make a strong role model, especially for our younger African players.

"With the advantageous agreement structure, we have plenty of time to get David in shape, and also to evaluate future options during the spring."

The winger’s recent struggles at club level have affected his quest for call-ups to Ghana's national side, his last invitation coming in 2017.