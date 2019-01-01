Daudsu and Zairul keeping faith in the system

While it is now an open secret that plenty of players in the M-League are struggling to get what they are promised, for some there are silver linings.

Malaysian football took a big hit this week after the revelations by Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) that RM6.4 million in wages are owed to various players from a number of teams that are either currently participating in the domestic league and otherwise.

While some players chose to hid in silence, others have risen up against seemingly tyrannical management. Of the latter, some are further along their process than others and that means while the problem exist, the governing body that is Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is not folding their arms and doing nothing.

For two former Kelantan players in Zairul Fitree and Daudsu Jamaluddin, FAM have played a huge role in making the lives of them and their families easier pertaining to their respective unpaid salaries from the now defunct Marcerra Kuantan FA.

“Those of us who played for Marcerra last year have been helped by FAM who took up salary payments that was left by the team. Even though it has been done in stages, it has at least helped released some of the burden on us and personally I’m happy to have received the help,” said Zairul.

“For now, I was only hoping that my long overdue salary from KAFA can be sorted quickly as it has been two months since the decision had been made by the FAM Status Committee. What is important now is that we hope all parties can do what is necessary to help solve this salary problem, which is the bread and butter of all players,” said Daudsu.

It is an unwanted spotlight on the sport that has tried through new measures in recent times, to improve not only their battered image but a complete overhaul of any outdated and irrelevant system and procedure. Yet the most fundamental aspect of any employment seemed to be the most abused.

More stringent measures have to be put in place to protect the players as well as the integrity of the game. The longer this particular problem is not solved roots and stem, the easier it is it will be for players to turn to the dark side and be susceptible to money from elsewhere that could harm the game.

