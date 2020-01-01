Daniel Amartey: Leicester City boss Rodgers on Ghana defender's new injury

The Foxes manager provides more details on the fitness of the centre-back

face an anxious wait over the next couple of days over the fitness of defender Daniel Amartey who sustained an injury during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to .

In his third competitive game since returning from a two-year lay-off, the centre-back was substituted in the 55th minute of the matchweek four fixture after appearing to have picked up an injury.

"It looks like his hamstring, but we’ll get confirmation in the next couple of days," Rodgers said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.

More teams

Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals put West Ham 2-0 up in the first half before Jarrod Bowen netted seven minutes to full-time to seal three points for the visitors.

“I felt that from the first whistle – we had some good moments in the first half – defensively, we weren’t aggressive enough. I said to the players at half-time that we needed to get into contention,” Rodgers added.

“We’re about aggression and getting up to people, especially when they defend deep and their game plan is to break up our pressure. You have to be really good on the counter-press and we were nowhere near it in that aspect.

“That gave them opportunities to break out. We still had good moments in the first half where we played through them, we just lacked the quality in the final pass to make it count.”

Sunday's injury will be a massive setback for Amartey who was hoping to regain full match fitness with a run of games and cement a permanent place in the Leicester set-up after a two-year absence.

Article continues below

While in Premier League action - coincidentally against West Ham - in October 2018, the 25-year-old sustained an ankle injury, a situation that would see him out of the club's first team until this season.

He impressed on his return in a pre-season friendly against , scoring on the day, and has gone on to play in each of The Foxes' last three games in all competitions, including the club’s sensational 5-2 league triumph over on matchday three.

The Accra-born player was signed from Danish fold FC Copenhagen in 2016.