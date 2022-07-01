Dani Alves weighs up options after Barca exit with Paranaense, Fluminense and Mexican clubs chasing Brazil star
After six months at Barcelona Dani Alves is once more a free agent, and keen for high-level football to bolster his hopes of making Brazil's World Cup trip to Qatar in November.
Now, a new front-runner has emerged for his signature in the shape of ambitious Serie A club Athletico Paranaense.
The Coritiba side's president has taken personal control of negotiations with the 39-year-old, but they are likely to face stiff competition before sealing any deal.
Editors' Picks
- Watch: Rice opens mystery boxes containing his greatest fear and more
- The 'world’s coolest club' just got cooler: Venezia has rebranded for 2022-23
- The Liverpool wonderkids who could follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps at Anfield
- Brugts, Kuhl and the NXGN stars to watch at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros
Where does Alves' future lie?
GOAL understands that talks between Alves and Paranaense have heated up in the last few days.
The right-back is willing to move to the Arena da Baixada, but mindful of the acrimonious end to his last stint in Brazil with Sao Paulo he is also looking for certain financial guarantees.
Alves is still owed more than R$20 million($3.75m/£3.1m) by his former club, who are paying him off in monthly installments.
Paranaense, who are one step away from the Libertadores quarter-finals after beating Libertad 2-1 in Tuesday's last-16 first leg, thus are in pole position to house Alves up to the World Cup, his overriding objective.
One of their Serie A rivals, however, is also making a strong move for the legendary full-back.
Rio de Janeiro side Fluminense are also keen on Alves, having receiving a glowing report from coach Fernando Diniz who worked with the player at Sao Paulo.
Flu's problem, though, is economic.
The club is currently working through a crisis and do not have the funds available to bankroll the veteran's hefty wages.
Alves' situation is additionally being closely watched by several big sides in Mexico, though like Fluminense they are yet to follow Paranaense in extending a formal approach.