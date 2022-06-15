Dani Alves to leave Barcelona as Liga club decline to offer new deal

The full-back wanted a new deal to improve his chances of making the Brazil squad for the World Cup but will have to look elsewhere for his chance

Dani Alves has left Barcelona after the club decided not to offer him a contract extension.

The 39-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the month, but he had requested a new one that would run until at least the end of the year.

The full-back hoped that continuing at Camp Nou would keep him in contention to make the Brazil squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

What do we know about Dani Alves' situation?

The Brazil international was in the dark about his future as the 2021-22 season came to an end, as he admitted he was unsure if the final game of the campaign would be his last in the Blaugrana jersey.

However, the Catalan side have since informed the veteran right-back that he they will not be proposing a new deal this summer.

The club hierarchy are sure that they will be able to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer, meaning Dani Alves would be surplus to requirement.

Dani Alves bids farewell to Barcelona

The defender took to Instagram to confirm his departure and bid farewell to the Barcelona fans.

"Now is the time for our farewell," he wrote.

"They were eight+ years dedicated to the club, to those colours and that house... but like everything in life, the years pass, the roads deviate and the stories are written for some time in different places - and so it was.

"They tried to say goodbye but they could not do it, because you cannot imagine, or yes, how resilient and resilient I am.

"Many years passed until football and life which, as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to return here to say goodbye.

"But this wouldn't be a goodbye without first thanking all those behind the spotlights, all those who do that ours is perfect, to all of them; THANK YOU.

"I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this club and be able to dress that wonderful shirt again, they do not know how happy I am…. I hope they do not miss my madness and my happiness every day.

"Hopefully those who are staying can change the story of this beautiful club, I wish that from my heart.

"There were 23 titles achieved: 2 Trebles, 1 Sextete and a great gold book written!

"A very nice cycle has ended and another challenge opens.

"Let the world never forget: a lion that is 39 years old continues to be A GOOD CRAZY LION."

Where will Dani Alves go next?

Athletico Paranaense have emerged as candidates to sign the veteran, GOAL has learned.

The Brazilian side showed interest in signing him before he returned to Barcelona at the end if 2021.

The transfer window in Brazil will open on July 18, so Dani Alves will have to wait before talks begin and a deal can be worked out.

How did Dani Alves perform for Barcelona?

The former Sevilla star initially spent eight successful years at Barca before departing to join Juventus in 2016 and then enjoyed spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.

Barca brought him back to Camp Nou in November last year on a short-term deal but he did not feature for the Spanish side until January.

All in, he made 16 appearances for Xavi's team this term, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

Barca were able to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season and secure a second-place finish under Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm in November.

