How to buy Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

Czech Republic travels to the South for a pivotal Group A encounter against South Africa in what promises to be a crucial second-round fixture of the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Czech Republic vs South Africa, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Czech Republic vs South Africa at the World Cup 2026?

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 12 2026 South Korea vs Czech Republic Akron Stadium, Zapopan Tickets June 18 2026 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 25 2026 Czech Republic vs Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets

South Africa World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 11 2026 Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 18 2026 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 25 2026 South Africa vs South Korea Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Czech Republic vs South Africa match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently a primary focus for fans on a budget. As both teams compete in a crucial Group A encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, demand is expected to be steady, particularly from the large international communities in the Southeast.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level "get-in" prices have been seen starting around $450 to $600 as the tournament progresses.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,200

Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major travel hub and this match represents a vital step for both nations' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia venue, officially designated as Atlanta Stadium (and known commercially as Mercedes-Benz Stadium) for the tournament, is a masterwork of architectural innovation and the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, it features a one-of-a-kind retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that move simultaneously to create the visual effect of a camera aperture opening and closing.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 75,000 seats.