Czech footballer Josef Sural killed in tragic Alanyaspor bus crash

The 28-year-old was travelling with six of his team-mates following Sunday's draw at Kayserispor when their minibus was involved in a road accident

international Josef Sural has died in a road accident.

The 28-year-old Alanyaspor forward was travelling in a private minibus with six of his team-mates following Sunday's 1-1 Turkish Super Lig draw at Kayserispor.

According to a report by 's state-run news agency Anadolu, the bus overturned five kilometres from the southern coastal town of Alanya.

Sural's fellow players – including Papiss Cisse and Steven Caulker – were treated as outpatients for minor injuries.

A statement tweeted from Alanyaspor's official account read: "Despite all efforts by the doctors of Alanya Private Anatolian Hospital, our Czech footballer Josef Sural has passed away after the VIP van that was carrying seven of our players crashed."

Sural was capped 20 times by the Czech Republic and scored his only international goal in a crucial 3-2 Euro 2016 qualifying win over in October 2015.

The former Slovan Liberec, Sparta Prague and Zbrojovka Brno player featured in all three of his country's matches at the finals in the following year.

He only moved to Turkey during the January transfer window.

A switch was completed from Slavia Prague as he sought a new challenge.

Sural leaves behind a wife and two children - with his youngest having been born just two months ago.

His former employers at Slavia Prague are among those to have paid their respects on social media.

A post from the Czech club read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of our friend and former captain Josef Sural. We would like to express our condolences to his family.

“Sury, we will never forget you. Rest in peace!”

Smutná zpráva z dnešního rána . Upřímnou soustrast rodině a všem blízkým . R.I.P pic.twitter.com/RJQ4N1quSf — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) April 29, 2019

Former international team-mate Petr Cech, who is currently on the books of Premier League side , offered his own message of condolence.

He said: “Sad news from this morning. Sincere condolences to the family and to all the loved ones. R.i.p.”