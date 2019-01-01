Crystal Palace’s Zaha not the type of player Chelsea need – Carragher

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but the 41-year-old has advised the Blues against pursuing the winger

legend Jamie Carragher has urged not to sign winger Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

The international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park outfit with the Blues topping the list of clubs believed to be jostling for his signature.

Carragher feels Frank Lampard has enough options in wide areas and believes the addition of the former man could block the development of the youngsters in their ranks like Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"No [couldn't see Zaha joining Chelsea], I'm not really sure about that one," Carragher told the Sky Sports Christmas Transfer show.

"I think Chelsea have more than enough in wide positions. They've got Hudson-Odoi, [Christian] Pulisic is there as well.

"No, I think it would block Hudson-Odoi if Zaha came in as well. I don't really think they need that type of player."

Zaha was heavily linked with a move to last season and despite the 27-year-old handing in a transfer request, the move fell through.

The winger, who has spoken of his desire to play in the , is valued at £80 million and is under contract with Palace until 2023.

Article continues below

Zaha had a slow start to the season but has now scored three goals and provided two assists in 19 Premier League games.