Crystal Palace's Zaha aims dig at Arsenal’s Guendouzi over tackle

The Ivorian forward has taken to social media to poke fun at the Frenchman

Wilfried Zaha has made a joke about Matteo Guendouzi's rash challenge on him in 's 2-2 Premier League draw with on Sunday.

The international was on the counter in the dying minutes of the match, and as he attempted to get past Guendouzi, the Frenchman made a desperate tackle Zaha.

It caused a melee between the players in what was a dramatic game sparked by VAR controversy.

The duo settled their differences after the game and Zaha went on Twitter to make light of the incident.

"NFL's at Wembley" the 27-year old tweeted.

Zaha was making reference to NFL outfits the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, who were playing at Wembley at the same time the match at the Emirates Stadium was on.

Guendouzi was only given a yellow card after the challenge and Palace boss Roy Hodgson believed it could have been a red card.

"There's no way he wanted to cause any harm, he just wanted to stop Zaha getting free because they wouldn't have caught him and it would have been a case of can he convert one on one," Hodgson told the media after the game.

"I think he [Guendouzi] is quite lucky he got the yellow card, some might say it was a red, but that's of no interest to me. I'm just disappointed Wilf [Zaha] didn't get chance to win the game for us."

The Eagles remain in sixth place after the result on Sunday, two points ahead of , and one behind the Gunners.