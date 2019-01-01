Crystal Palace’s Pape Souare undergoes successful shoulder surgery

The left-back dislocated his shoulder in the Eagles’ FA Cup victory over GrimsbyTown on Saturday

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has confirmed the successful operation he had on his shoulder.

The Senegal international featured for just 36 minutes in his side’s 1-0 win over Grimsby Town before being substituted due to an injury.

Souare dislocated his shoulder and was subsequently replaced by compatriot Cheikhou Kouyate before Jordan Ayew’s late winner fired Palace to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed that the 28-year-old is expected to be out for two months.

“Quick minor [operation], and it went great can’t wait to get back doing what I love. I want to thank everyone for their ongoing support. See you soon,” Souare wrote on Instagram.

"Pape Souare dislocated his shoulder on Saturday against Grimsby Town and underwent a successful operation yesterday. The plan is for him to return to training in around two months' time," read a club statement.

The ex-Lille defender who has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season has found playing time at Selhurst Park hard to get since he recovered from a leg injury he suffered in a car accident on the M4 motorway in 2016.

He has played three matches so far this campaign.