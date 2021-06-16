Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Last Updated
Getty
The Eagles are set to begin a new era next season following the resignation of popular head coach Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season against Chelsea on Saturday, August 14.

Palace will be hoping to improve on last term's disappointing 14th-place finish by getting off to a good start, but will be heavy underdogs against the European champions at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League new boys Brentford are due to arrive at Selhurst Park the following weekend before the Eagles wrap up their August schedule with a clash against West Ham at the London stadium.

Editors' Picks

Palace, who are still looking for a new permanent manager after Roy Hodgson's departure, have home games against Tottenham and Brighton to negotiate in September with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool wedged in between.

Arsenal will welcome the Eagles to Emirates Stadium on October 16, and the south London outfit have a trip to Manchester United to look forward to on December 4.

Palace then have a potentially crucial run of fixtures against Everton, Southampton and Watford before they are due to come up against Spurs again on Boxing Day.

The Eagles will see in the new year at home to the Hammers and will also play Liverpool at Selhurst Park in January before taking on Chelsea at the same venue on February 19.

Article continues below

Wolves, reigning champions Manchester City and Newcastle United are scheduled to face Palace in March, and the Eagles have five matches to play in April, including home clashes with Arsenal and Leeds United and away dates against Leicester and Everton.

Palace have Watford and Aston Villa to contend with at the start of May, and will wrap up their campaign on the 22nd of the month against Man Utd at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/08/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
28/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
25/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
02/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
23/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
06/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
20/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
27/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
30/11/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
04/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
11/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
18/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
28/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
01/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
15/01/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
08/02/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
12/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
26/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
05/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
09/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
16/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
23/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
07/05/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
15/05/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
22/05/2022 16:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United