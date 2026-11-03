Crystal Palace launch appeal against Jean-Philippe Mateta's red card in Tottenham defeat as France star faces three-match ban

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Crystal Palace have appealed against the straight red card Jean-Philippe Mateta received in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham. The France international faces a three-match ban for his studs-up challenge on Micky van de Ven, and losing him now would be a fresh blow for under-pressure Eagles boss Pierre Sage, with Liverpool visiting Selhurst Park on Sunday.

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Palace insist Mateta's challenge was accidental

Palace have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Mateta, who was sent off in the 13th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The striker caught Van de Ven with his studs up as the pair contested a loose ball, and referee Michael Oliver initially showed him a yellow card.

Oliver upgraded it to a red after being sent to the monitor by VAR Jarred Gillett. Palace believe the challenge was accidental, arguing that the Frenchman had his eyes on the ball and did not see Van de Ven coming.

VAR says the challenge ticked every box for serious foul play

Gillett left little room for doubt when advising Oliver on the incident. He said: "Point of contact is on the achilles, nowhere near the ball. He's sprinting at speed and with intensity, the studs catch him flush on the achilles. I think it ticks all the boxes for serious foul play."

Oliver then explained the decision to the crowd over the tannoy: "After review, Crystal Palace No.14 makes full, forceful contact with the studs on his opponent's achilles. The final decision is red card." Sky Sports' Ref Watch panel of Dermot Gallagher, Tim Sherwood and Jay Boothroyd unanimously agreed on Monday that it was the right call.

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Mateta ban would leave Sage short of strikers

Down to 10 men, Palace could not hold Spurs, and goals in either half from Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke sealed a comfortable win. The defeat left the Eagles in the relegation zone, with just one win from their last six Premier League matches.

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Losing Mateta would be another blow for Sage, who is fighting to save his job and had only recently welcomed the striker back from a hamstring injury. With Jorgen Strand Larsen out with an ankle problem, Eddie Nketiah would be Palace's only available forward.

What next for Mateta and Palace?

If the ban is upheld, Mateta will miss Sunday's home game against Liverpool before the international break, as well as crunch clashes with newly promoted Coventry and Hull.

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He would still be available when Palace host Hoffenheim and Real Sociedad in the Europa League.