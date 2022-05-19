Crystal Palace boss Vieira: No comment on Everton fan altercation caught on video

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira declined to comment to reporters over an apparent altercation with an Everton supporter following a pitch invasion at the end of the Eagles' 3-2 loss at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The visitors saw a two-goal lead slip as the Toffees mounted a remarkable comeback to secure Premier League survival with a game to go, sparking scenes of mass celebration on the field at the final whistle.

While Frank Lampard's players were mobbed by fans as conquering heroes however, one supporter was seen to apparently get into an altercation with Vieira, who seemingly lashed out with a kick - but speaking afterwards, the Frenchman refused to be drawn on the matter.

What did Vieira say about the incident?

"I have nothing to say about that," he told his post-match press conference when asked on the events.

Elsewhere, when asked on his side's performance, the Frenchman professed his disappointment with how they let go of a commanding lead, adding to Sky Sports: "We lost control. Tactically and technically we could not keep the ball or move it quickly enough.

"It became difficult to create chances. We didn't score the the third and they come back. We need to play with more maturity. But that is what we need to do to become a better team."

Dion Dublin says there must be firm action taken against pitch invaders after Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was confronted by Everton fans as he was walking off the pitch at full time. pic.twitter.com/FFDhfSqFgv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2022

What did Lampard say on the incident?

Coming hot on the heels of similarly ugly scenes at Nottingham Forest earlier this week when a supporter headbutted Sheffield United's Billy Sharp following a pitch invasion, Everton boss Lampard admitted that he had mixed emotions on Toffees supporters rushing the field.

Article continues below

"I feel for Patrick," he added. "I didn't get him at the end. I would have said, 'come in with us' - although he might not have wanted that. Of course, he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it's not easy.

"It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation. If it is done in the right way let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem."

Further reading