Crystal Palace boss Hodgson backs Zaha to go on a scoring streak after Liverpool display

The Ivory Coast international ended a 13-game goal drought against the Reds and his boss believes he can build on the confidence

manager Roy Hodgson has thrown his weight behind Wilfried Zaha to score regularly after opening his season account in their 2-1 loss to on Saturday.

The 27-year-old cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener before Roberto Firmino scored the match-winner to deny Palace a share of the points.

The effort from the international saw him end 13-game goal drought, having last found the back of the net in May against .

Zaha, who scored 10 goals last season, wanted a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer and reportedly handed in a transfer request but a move failed to materialise.

Hodgson is, however, hoping his influential forward will build on his goalscoring performance against the Reds.

“Wilf is capable of going on a scoring run. In our training sessions, you see his desire to score goals,” Hodgson told reporters.

“He’s not looking to put a defender on his backside before he shoots. He’s always looking to get his shots away early.

“He’s working on that side of his game so I’m expecting that if we produce the kind of chances that we produced today, those goals will come.”

The loss against the European champions saw Palace drop to the 13th spot in the Premier League table with 15 points from 13 games.

They will hope to bounce back from the setback when they take on in their next league game on November 30.