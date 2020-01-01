Cross: Bidvest Wits defender attracts interest from Premier League clubs - Reports

The Amajita centre back has caught the eye while playing alongside reported Arsenal and Liverpool target

youth international Bradley Cross is reportedly on the radar of Premier League clubs in .

The 19-year-old defender is currently on the books of former German champions 04.

Cross has made 18 appearances in the Under-19 Bundesliga this season and his displays have attracted interest from unnamed Premier League clubs according to Daily Mail .

"Premier League scouts will watch Schalke Under-19 defender Bradley Cross when football resumes in ," a report read.

Cross has a UK passport which means he would qualify as homegrown for clubs in England, but most European football leagues have been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces academy player is currently on loan at Schalke from Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit .

"The 19-year-old centre-back is on loan with the Bundesliga club from South African side Bidvest Wits and has benefited from playing alongside the highly-rated Malick Thiaw, who has been watched closely by Europe's elite clubs this season," the British publication reported.

German-born Finnish defender Thiaw is of Senegalese descent and he has been linked with English giants , FC and in recent weeks.

Cross is expected to return to Wits at the end of the current season having spent two campaigns with the Royal Blues.

The left-footed player reportedly has one year left on his contract with Gavin Hunt's side and the Clever Boys are likely to sell the highly-rated teenager during the next transfer window.

He has been part of the South Africa under-17 and under-20 national teams.