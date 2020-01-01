Courtois: Real Madrid will keep fighting to win La Liga

While his side may be two points behind Barcelona, the Belgian is looking forward to the return of football in Spain

goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is looking to help guide his side to a league title when the season gets back underway.

was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with holding a two-point lead over Madrid when the campaign was stopped.

Recently, clubs in have been permitted to return to training, with small group sessions permitted as teams look to regain fitness.

With a potential resumption in mid-June, Courtois said he was eager to win La Liga as he hopes that Real Madrid can make up that two-point gap to catch Barcelona.

"Everyone is looking forward to restarting La Liga and keeping fighting to win it," he told Real Madrid TV on Tuesday.

Courtois said he was delighted to return to training, welcoming being able to face shots from team-mates once more.

"We couldn't wait to be back at training after two months, being together as a team and despite it being a bit different, it is always nice to come back to Valdebebas to have training," he said.

"Training at home is different, but I think everyone did well, everyone did what the coach has said and everyone keeps fit, everyone is pretty strong."

He added: "Goalkeepers were lucky because we were allowed to do training with the keepers coach last week.

"This week, allowing small groups, team-mates can shoot at us, at least, and you feel it is a real session."

Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018, but was unable to lift La Liga's title in his debut campaign as Barcelona took home the title.

The 28-year-old Belgian goalkeeper was able to contribute to two trophies, though, as he participated in Real Madrid's successes in the Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Courtois, who won the Premier League twice with and La Liga once with , has made 66 appearances for Real Madrid since making the move from Stamford Bridge.

A total of 31 of those appearances have come this season, with Real Madrid allowing just 19 goals in the league this season, good for best in the competition.