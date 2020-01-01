Coronavirus: What Ighalo, Ndidi & Mikel did on a weekend without football

As the beautiful game remains on hold owing to the pandemic, Goal looks at what the country’s top footballers did outside the field of play

Footballers across the world witnessed a weekend without the beautiful game owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 's top players are no exception.



Like former star Mutiu Adepoju posted, life without football is boring. So what activities did Nigerian footballers do to alleviate the boredom of Friday, Saturday and Sunday?



Well, below are some of the selected few as gathered from social media.



Led by Adepoju, several Super Eagles’ players took to social media to offer words of support to football fans, offered some safety tips, while affirming that the virus will become history in no time.

A world without football is like an airplane without a propeller. The last few days have been one of the most boring in my life because footballing activities are suspended. — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus is temporary, football remains for life so let us all stay alive to enjoy football⚽️🙏👇 pic.twitter.com/7htb1W0Z5t — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 15, 2020

Hello friends, let's follow @WHO instructions on #COVID19, your safety is important. For Bursa fans, your safety is paramount to us, you will be back soon supporting us at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/6VAVl7j3Ph — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) March 13, 2020

Great game! Great win. It was tough to play without our fans in the stadium but it's all for everyone's safety. Stay safe out there people. #denizlispor pic.twitter.com/4QqLtg0IpT — Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (@OnaziOgenyi) March 14, 2020

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his ability to affect those around him positively @ighalo_orphanage_home ❤️❤️❤️ IGHALO ORPHANAGE HOME 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oU8txA5jq9 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 15, 2020

Business for me as usual. To my dear friends and family, do stay safe. Let's endeavour to stay healthy to live and also to enjoy the game of football when it resumes 🙏😻 pic.twitter.com/jSZ4cd10vb — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) March 15, 2020

For Ogenyi Onazi, he was in action and also provided the assist for Denizlispor's only goal as they claimed a 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi. He took to social media to express his frustration of playing in an empty stadium.Since his move to , where he has been turning heads with goals, Odion Ighalo's spent his time on charity. The 30-year-old reached out to the needy.Wilfred Ndidi has been blowing hot and cold this season no thanks to injury. However, the fit-again midfielder alleviated his own boredom by playing the game of snooker.​Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona is enjoying life in the Georgian elite division with Dinamo Batumi. The 2013 winner is not weighed down by Covid-19 as he engages in personal training.His former international teammate John Obi Mikel, meanwhile, he is having a different idea as he wants authorities in to cancel the rest of the season.