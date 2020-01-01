Coronavirus: We will defeat this together - Bursaspor and Super Eagles star Abdullahi

Efforts have been put in place to ensure the pandemic is subdued and the Nigeria international has called for unity during this period

Bursaspor full-back Shehu Abdullahi has urged people to unite in order to defeat the coronavirus.

The pandemic which is currently causing problems across the world has claimed thousands of lives, paralysed major activities and affected the economy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended a number of measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including regular hand washing, and keeping a social distance, among others.

More teams

In , the Federal government has banned large gatherings of more than 25 people and the public have been enjoined to stay at home if possible.

In addition to these, some State governments have introduced curfews while a number of markets and businesses have been shut down.

Abdullahi has taken to social media to urge people to keep to the directives of the authorities in order to overcome the pandemic.

“We must unite and fight Covid-19, we must keep to all instructions and stay safe. We will defeat Covid-19 together. Stay safe Nigeria, stay safe Bursa fans and stay safe ,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of İbrahim Uzulmez’s team this season, having featured in 26 Super Lig games, scoring four goals.

The former Anorthosis Famagusta defender will hope to continue his consistent performances when football activities resume.