Coronavirus: Samatta doing everything possible to stay safe

The striker has urged fellow citizens to adhere to given guidelines to curb the virus

striker Mbwana Samatta has revealed he is doing as much as possible to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The virus has overwhelmed many countries and to date, no vaccine has been developed.. The Taifa Stars captain says the situation is tricky but has urged everyone to continue giving their best to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"All I can do is try as much as possible to protect myself and family from Covid-19," Samatta is quoted by Daily News.

"It is somewhat tricky to prevent but better try because prevention is better than cure. I take time to play with children, watch television and skip rope to burn calories.

"I am strictly following the training guidelines that were also given to me by coach."

The 27-year-old has also revealed how life is without regular football.

"It is not that easy without playing football. I love football, it is my life, so it is difficult but we have to follow instructions," he continued.

"I am good and okay at home in Birmingham...this is the second biggest city in after London and already many cases have been reported."

Samatta has urged all to follow the guidelines given by responsible authorities to curb the pandemic.

"It is very important to protect each one of us from against the disaster and pray to God that life returns to normal soon. The only important thing is to make sure they take all necessary measures not to spread infections," he added.

"My advice to Tanzanians; do not make jokes about the virus, follow all the government and health authorities advise on how to protect yourselves and loved ones."