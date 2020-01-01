Coronavirus: Parma’s Gervinho and Crotone’s Simy react to suspension of football games in Italy

Following the suspension of sporting events in Italy on Monday, the African stars took to social media to call for unity and togetherness

star Gervinho and Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo have urged football fans across to be united and remain strong as the world battles the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Italy have been struggling to contain the spread of the deadly virus with at least 463 dead and over 9,000 people infected.

On Monday, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed the indefinite suspension of all sporting activities in the country which brings a pause to the football leagues.

More teams

Gervinho was in action for the entire duration on Sunday when Parma suffered a 1-0 loss to in an empty Ennio Tardini Stadium.

The Ivorian forward rued the league defeat in 'a strange atmosphere' and also encouraged fans in the fight against coronavirus.

“Yesterday was a game with a strange atmosphere! We wanted to give you joy in the 90 minutes but unfortunately. In these days more than ever, we need to be strong. We need to be together,” Gervinho wrote on Instagram.

's Simy who plays in the Serie B with Crotone, described the suspension of games as a difficult situation which calls for unity.

“In a very difficult and delicate moment like this, all we need is unity and respect to overcome this challenge,” Simy wrote.