La Liga clubs to train in groups of 10 from Monday as return after coronavirus lockdown continues

Following the Covid-19 crisis, the Spanish league is edging closer to its resumption

clubs have been given approval to begin training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday.

Following La Liga's coronavirus hiatus, players could resume individual work on May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.

Although strict guidelines are set to remain in place for Madrid and Catalonia over the coming weeks, the lockdown is being eased in many other regions of , with Saturday's COVID-19 death toll dropping to 102, the lowest daily figure for two months.

However, in accordance with government regulations and protocols, clubs will be able to resume group sessions at their training bases from Monday.

Phase 3 of training sessions, with groups of up to 10 players, will begin on Monday.

Initially teams will be required to work in groups of no more than 10 players, but they are still not permitted to use changing facilities and must arrive and leave individually. The groups must work on different pitches, or at the very least in opposite halves.

Each group of players will be allowed to use gym facilities at the same time, if social distancing is adhered to and disinfection protocols are maintained.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is hopeful of resuming the 2019-20 season on June 12, with 's the first of Europe's top-five leagues to return to the pitch following its resumption on Saturday.

Sevilla forward Munir El Haddadi is among those in favour of La Liga resuming from June 12, convinced that this gives teams long enough to prepare.

"Well, as far as I know they haven't told us anything," Munir told Marca when asked about potentially resuming the season with a derby contest against . "If it has to be played, then we will play. We have to train hard to be the best we can when they say.

"I think it [June 12] is fine. Four weeks already gives you time to do things. The best thing is the sooner you open to work in a group, which is what we need.

"We want to play, all with caution because we have been stopped for a long time. It is not the same as being on vacation – it's been two months locked up without being able to go out or train well. Little by little, we have to do more and safely."