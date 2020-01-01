Coronavirus: AC Milan’s Bennacer misses football but calls for unity

The Covid-19 pandemic as brought football activities in Italy to a halt but the Algeria international is looking forward to return to again soon

midfielder Ismael Bennacer has urged the public to remain united as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of Covid-19 in forced authorities to put the country in lockdown with football activities, including , suspended indefinitely.

Following his move to Milan last summer, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key player in Stefano Pioli's side

More teams

He has been impressive in the middle of the park, even though he is the only player with the most yellow cards in the Italian top-flight this term (12).

With no definite date for resumption of football in Italy, Bennacer disclosed that he trains twice or three times daily and he is confident of victory over the coronavirus.

“I hope you are all well, it was only to return to the delicate situation we are all experiencing,” Bennacer was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“We must all be united, we will come out stronger, the whole world. You have to keep your head up.

“I, for one, continue to keep in shape. I try to take care of myself. I hope you will do the same.

“I train two or three times a day, if I can. I miss the pitch so much; it will be even more beautiful when we can return to play for this fantastic audience.

“Thank you all, take care of yourself. We are united.”

Article continues below

Bennacer was named the Best Player of the Tournament at the 2019 following 's triumph in .

The 22-year-old has made 20 Serie A appearances this campaign for AC Milan, who are seventh in the league table with 36 points after 26 matches.