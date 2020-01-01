Copying Cristiano's diet, idolising Ibra & 10 facts you may not know about Dortmund star Haaland

The Norway star could have turned out for the Three Lions and, perhaps unsurprisingly given his pace and power, comes from a family of athletes

1. Could have played for

With Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, having been playing for Leeds at the time of his mother's pregnancy, the star could have chosen to turn out for the Three Lions due to being born in the Yorkshire city.

However, he opted to follow in his dad's footsteps, making his Norway debut against Malta on September 5, 2019.

2. Like father, like... mother?

Haaland's father is not the only former athlete in the family, with his mother, Gry Marita, a national heptathlon champion in Norway.

3. Has a world record for standing long jump

You read that right. Haaland holds a world record for standing long jump in the Under-5 category, making his mark by leaping 1.63 metres back in 2006.

In addition to football, he was also a keen handball player and took part in cross-country skiing.

Erling Braut Haaland still holds the world record for the longest standing long jump for 5 year olds. Haaland jumped 1.63m on 22 jan 2006. https://t.co/9h5cYtx8dW pic.twitter.com/dj8spKkEEE

— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) February 19, 2020

4. Made his debut as a winger

Haaland might be amongst the most feared centre-forwards in the world right now, but his first-team debut – at the age of 15 – saw him line up on the left wing for Norwegian side Bryne.

5. turned him down

In 2016, Haaland had a week-long trial with side Hoffenheim but a transfer was not forthcoming due to the youngster's wage demands.

Haaland's entourage wanted €5,000 per month for the starlet, while Hoffenheim's wage limit for that bracket topped out at €2,000.

6. wanted him in 2018

Not only a target in the previous transfer window, Haaland was targeted by Juve as early as 2018 – as revealed at the time by Goal 's Romeo Agresti .

7. €75 million (£63m/$81m) release clause

As per reports in , Haaland has a €75m release clause that can be triggered as early as the summer of 2021.

A bargain by today's standards, sure, but so-called 'super-agent' Mino Raiola, a controversial character, will surely want his share of agent fees and could spark a bidding war for his client.

8. Celebrates like Mohamed Salah

Made famous by 's Salah – and perhaps Antoine Griezmann – the 'yoga-style' celebration has been borrowed by Haaland, who demonstrated as much after opening the scoring against .

9. Copied Cristiano Ronaldo's eating habits

Haaland's father recently revealed that his son has bought into Cristiano Ronaldo's strict diet after hearing Patrice Evra talking about eating at the Juventus star's house.

Evra, a long-time friend of the captain, revealed that Ronaldo offered him only salad, plain white chicken and water – no fizzy drinks or juice – as he continues to try every trick in the book to stay in top shape even at 35 years old.

10. Idolises Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan may be a controversial character in comparison to mild-mannered Haaland, but the Norwegian claims that the big Swede is his hero, recently stating: “[I like him] because of of the way he has become so strong, his style of play – and he is Scandinavian so someone has to become his heir!”

Bonus track

When it comes to Haaland’s playlist, there’s one song that always seems to stand out: the anthem.

"I've listened to it since I was a child," he said. "It's my favorite song."