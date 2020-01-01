Conte reveals he tried to sign Ibrahimovic for Chelsea

The Inter boss has welcomed the Swede back to Serie A following his move to rivals AC Milan and claimed he wanted to take him to Stamford Bridge

coach Antonio Conte has welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to following his move to rivals Milan and recounted attempting to take him to .

Ibrahimovic, 38, became a free agent after his contract with expired at the end of the 2019 season and a return to always looked his most likely next step.

and were both linked with the Swede, but he ultimately opted for Milan, whom he previously spent two years with – the first on loan from – until 2012.

Ibrahimovic made his second comeback from the bench in Monday's clash with but was unable to inspire Stefano Pioli's men to victory, as they were held to a goalless draw at San Siro.

Conte expects the former , Barca, Inter and striker to make a big impact at Milan, however, and lauded the personality of the man he tried to lure to Stamford Bridge.

“First of all, I want to say welcome back Ibra," Conte told reporters ahead of Saturday's Serie A clash with .

"He is a great champion. I tried to get him when I was at Chelsea. I have a lot of respect for him, he has lots of personality after having a tough upbringing - he is a great player.

"I think he can give Milan a lot. His personality will help Milan, he will help the others grow. I think it is important for coaches to have players who lead the way, players who know what you want and lead the team.

"I think this is vital for a coach to have in a team. When a coach has those players then things are a lot easier."

Inter have been strongly linked with several players in the transfer window after such an impressive first half of the season.

Christian Eriksen, Arturo Vidal and Ashley Young are all said to be key targets, though Conte was not forthcoming regarding potential new arrivals.

"I have said in the past that I will not talk about it," he said. "It is pointless asking me these questions.

"I don't want to be rude, but I will not talk about the transfer market. That is something for the club, not me.

Article continues below

"The January transfer window is always a bit peculiar. One must also be smart and understand that there can be many voices [publications].

"The right weight must be given, but for us coaches it is a difficult month to handle certain situations.

"Sometimes untrue news comes out and you find yourself having to prepare a game while untrue rumours come out, but football is also this, you have to face this and be smart."