Conte leaves the door open for a return to the helm of the Italian national team

Italian football is going through a delicate transitional phase following the major shock of the national team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup finals. This crisis has not only shocked the fans but has also paved the way for radical changes within the Italian Football Federation, raising crucial questions about the future of the Azzurri and their prospects on the international stage.

In a pivotal move, Gabriele Gravina announced his resignation as president of the federation, ushering the organisation into a phase of comprehensive reorganisation, spearheaded by the selection of an interim manager for the national team, pending a decision on the permanent coach who will succeed Gennaro Gattuso.

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The name of Antonio Conte, Napoli’s manager, has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the Italian national team, in a move that could mark his return to the international stage after years of absence.

Conte previously managed the national team between 2014 and 2016, successfully guiding them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, before they were eliminated on penalties by Germany, a feat that strengthens his chances of securing support within the federation.

Reports suggest that Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, may not object to Conte’s departure this summer, particularly if Giovanni Malagò is elected as the new president of the Italian Football Federation in the upcoming elections on 22 June, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

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Conte has left the door open to the possibility of managing the national team, confirming that his future with Napoli remains under discussion. Speaking after his side’s league win over Milan, he said: “Let’s not forget that in the final months of last season, the media were talking about my move to Juventus. The media need something to write about, and it’s only natural that my name should appear on the list. If I were the president of the federation, I would put my name among the candidates for several reasons.”

He added: “I have worked with the Italian national team and know the atmosphere well. Representing your country is an unrivalled honour. But I have a year left on my contract with Napoli, and at the end of the season I will sit down with the president to discuss the matter.”

Conte also touched on the state of Italian football following the failure to qualify for the World Cup, saying: “If we’d qualified after winning on penalties against Bosnia, people would be talking about a great achievement and beautiful football. But in this sport, it’s the results that count. After three consecutive World Cups, serious steps must be taken.”

He continued: “When I was manager of the national team, there was a lot of talk but little support from the clubs. Now things are considered a disaster, but even in a disaster there is always something to be salvaged. If things don’t change, the situation will remain the same whether we qualify or not. Everyone cares about the national team, and real steps must be taken.”

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