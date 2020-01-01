Community of Madrid president thanks De Gea for donating €300,000 to aid fight against coronavirus

The goalkeeper's home country has been rocked by the Covid-19 outbreak and he has done his part to aid in the fight against the illness

Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso has thanked David de Gea for his help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic amid reports that the goalkeeper anonymously donated €300,000 to the cause.

has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, with recent reports putting the number of confirmed cases around the 58,000 mark, while over 4,000 people in the country have lost their lives to the deadly illness.

With the football world doing what it can to aid in the fight, De Gea, who was born and raised in the municipality of Illescas, just south of the Spanish capital, was shown the gratitude of Ayuzo for his contribution via social media.

“Thank you, @D_DeGea!” she wrote on Twitter. “The great help you have provided to @comunidadmadrid, it will be key to combat Covid-19. Eternally grateful, proud of you.”

Elsewhere in the capital, announced on Thursday their intention to turn the Santiago Bernabeu stadium into a hub for medical resources and both physical and monetary donations.

A statement released on Thursday read: “Real Madrid has launched a project to supply and distribute strategic medical supplies to be used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a result, the Santiago Bernabeu will offer a space that is equipped to store the donations of medical supplies required in the fight against this pandemic.



“In addition, Real Madrid will provide a facility for organisations and businesses to leave money or material donations that they wish to make to the Ministry of Health.”

Other high-profile names to have made sizeable donations to coronavirus charities include Lionel Messi, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

head coach Jose Mourinho has been doing his part too, helping to distribute food to those in need in London.

Football clubs themselves have also been feeling the effects of the pandemic, with several sides having asked their players to waive at least part of their salaries as teams work to ensure their financial safety in the months to come.

Indeed, Union Berlin's entire squad and backroom staff have given up their wages in the short term, while fellow side have done the same.