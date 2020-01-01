Club Brugge's Dennis reveals why he performed Ronaldo's celebration at Real Madrid

The Nigeria forward enjoye a fine campaign with the Blue-Black in the Belgian top-flight, and he returned nine goals across all competitions this term

forward Emmanuel Dennis has named his goals against and as the highlights of his 2019-20 campaign.

The 22-year-old scored a brace against Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu in a group stage fixture that ended 2-2 back in October.

After failing to advance to the next round of the elite competition, the Belgian side dropped to the were they faced Manchester United in the Round of 32 and he scored a goal in the first leg which ended 1-1.

More teams

Dennis picked these games as his best moments this season, and he revealed how he felt after doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siii’ celebration in front of the Madrid faithful.

"Against Manchester United was a highlight," he told Sky Sports.

"Madrid is a big team, the best in the world, but I was disappointed because I wanted us to win and we drew. I wanted that three points.

"I was happy because I was speaking with friends and they said 'imagine you play against Real Madrid'. I said I'm going to score and I'm going to do the Ronaldo celebration and they were like 'what, are you sure?' and I said 'yeah', so we bet.

"I was excited to score and do the celebration, I was very happy that day. But I was happier after a few weeks, I was on my phone and I saw the picture of my celebration and I thought 'you scored in Madrid', the excitement came after a few weeks. It was crazy.

"My brother is a Manchester United fan, a crazy one, he's always angry when they lose. So then I played against them and scored and he said 'OK, I'm proud of you'."

Club Brugge were crowned the Belgian Pro League champions on Friday after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 league calendar.

The triumph was Dennis' second league title since he moved to from Zorya in 2017.

The Super Eagles forward said he learnt about their league success via social media because football activities are still suspended in the European country due to Covid-19.

"I was at my friends', we were playing ping pong," he continued.

Article continues below

"I saw somebody tagged me in something and I went to look, I said to my friend, 'go and check', and he said 'yeah, you're champions, congratulations'.

"It's a strange way [to win], but that's life.

"Normally we would have a party but that's not possible right now so what I'm going to do is stay home with my friends and girlfriend and just drink some champagne."