Chukwueze's assist not enough as Villarreal miss out on Champions League qualification

The Nigerian winger's contribution was not enough to save the Yellow Submarine from defeat against Real Sociedad on Monday

Samuel Chukwueze’s have failed to qualify for next season’s Uefa after suffering a 2-1 defeat against in a fixture.

Chukwueze came off the bench immediately after the restart to replace Fernando Nino but his assist in the closing stages of the game was not enough to save the hosts from falling at Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday.

midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who is on a season-long loan from , played the entire duration for the Yellow Submarine.

More teams

After goals from Willian Jose and Llorente had put Real Sociedad ahead within 30 minutes of the second half, the Super Eagles attacker turned provider for Santi Cazorla’s 85th minute effort which reduced the deficit for Villarreal.

The assist was Chukwueze's second in La Liga this season after 35 outings and he has also scored three goals so far.

The defeat left Villarreal nine points adrift of the top-four with two matches remaining but in turn, guaranteed 's qualification for the Champions League next season.

Article continues below

Javi Calleja's side are fifth in the league standings with 57 points after 36 games and they are still in contention for qualification.

They sit three points clear of and Real Sociedad in sixth and seventh respectively.

Following Monday's disappointing loss, Chukwueze and Villarreal will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they visit league leaders at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday before concluding their 2019-20 La Liga campaign against at home on July 19.