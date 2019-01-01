Chukwueze makes cameo as Toko Ekambi's goal secures Villarreal win against Espanyol
Samuel Chukwueze made a nine-minute cameo appearance as Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi scored the winning goal in Villarreal's 1-0 win over Espanyol.
Toko Ekambi's 17th-minute effort was the difference at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday as Villarreal bagged their fourth La Liga win of the season.
The strike was the Cameroon forward's third goal of the season as Javi Calleja's side returned to winning ways after their 2-1 loss to Osasuna before the international break.
#EspanyolVillarreal | 0-1 🚨 FULL-TIME | Toko Ekambi's first-half goal sees #Villarreal leave the RCDE Stadium with three points. Get in there! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fz2iFGBZHZ— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) October 20, 2019
Toko Ekambi was later replaced by Chukwueze in the 81st minute while his compatriot Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is on a season-long loan from Fulham, played from start to finish.
The win moved Villarreal to sixth in La Liga table and they host Deportivo Alaves for their next match on Friday.